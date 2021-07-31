July 31: No new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

For the second straight day there were no new COVID-19 cases in the Sarnia area, the local health unit says.

Of the 3,638 cases since the pandemic began, 3,565 were considered resolved while five were still active, Lambton public health reported Saturday. A total of 679 have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 43 linked to Delta. The death toll was still 68 and there were no active outbreaks.

All of those figures were the same as Friday.

Bluewater Health reported it doesn’t have any COVID patients in hospital.

More than 163,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered– about 75 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia-Lambton has received at least one dose – by the health unit, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices. The mass-immunization clinic at Clearwater Arena is now closed and the large-scale facility inside Point Edward’s arena will also move back to the Optimist Hall soon as the health unit shifts the focus of its roll out to smaller venues such as mobile and drop-in clinics.

But the health unit continues to encourage students ages 12 to 17 to get their first or second doses prior to the start of the school year.

All eligible residents – ages 12 and older – can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page bit.ly/3xzvuBQ. People with questions can call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but officials cautioned call volumes are “very” high.