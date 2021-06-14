June 14: Second-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility increases again in Sarnia area

Sarnia-Lambton residents age 65 or older or who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before May 6 became eligible Monday to book second-dose appointments, the local health unit says.

The previous cut-off in the region overseen by Lambton public health was age 70 and April 18, respectively. Residents meeting the updated criteria who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can also book second doses of other Health Canada-approved versions such as Pfizer or Moderna, depending on availability.

Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are quickly filling up.

“If clinics are fully booked, check back often. Additional clinics will be opened as vaccine supply is confirmed,” the health unit said Monday in a statement.

People can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials cautioned.