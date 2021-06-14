June 14: Second-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility increases again in Sarnia area
Sarnia-Lambton residents age 65 or older or who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before May 6 became eligible Monday to book second-dose appointments, the local health unit says.
The previous cut-off in the region overseen by Lambton public health was age 70 and April 18, respectively. Residents meeting the updated criteria who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can also book second doses of other Health Canada-approved versions such as Pfizer or Moderna, depending on availability.
Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are quickly filling up.
“If clinics are fully booked, check back often. Additional clinics will be opened as vaccine supply is confirmed,” the health unit said Monday in a statement.
People can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials cautioned.
“If you are unable to reach us or get a busy signal, please call back. Our agents are working diligently to answer your calls,” the statement said.
All initial second-dose appointments automatically booked had to be cancelled and rescheduled after the province shortened the interval between doses this spring.
The local health unit, hospitals, doctors’ offices and pharmacies have administered almost 94,000 doses as of Monday. A total of 69 per cent of the adult population and 14 per cent of eligible youths have received at least one dose.
Two new local COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday by the health unit. Of the 3,545 cases since the pandemic began, 3,457 were considered resolved while 27 were still active. At least 616 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
Five COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported.
The region’s death toll was still 61 while 49 people, including some non-local residents, have died from the disease in local hospital.
After about a week without any local COVID-19 outbreaks, a new one was reported Monday at the Bkejwanong Children’s Centre at Walpole Island First Nation. Three cases were linked to the facility.
Monday marks the fourth day of the region reopening according to the first step of Ontario’s plan. For a full list of what’s permitted under the first phase, visit bit.ly/3ge9eXZ.
tbridge@postmedia.com
@ObserverTerry