Lambton public health was ready for schools to reopen despite Ontario's decision: Ranade

Lambton's top doctor says public health was prepared for local schools to return to in-person learning despite the province announcing Wednesday classes will remain online for the rest of the academic year. Dr. Sudit Ranade said Lambton public health was ready to help schools throughout the region reopen physical classrooms for the rest of the month if that's what Ontario education officials decided to do. "We would have generally been supportive of it if that was the decision that had been made," he said. "We would have just worked with (school board officials) to get things moving again." Ranade said they were "definitely" prepared from a caseload perspective. The region's rate of cases per 100,000 residents has plummeted in recent weeks to 24, with just six new cases being confirmed Wednesday. Of the 3,499 cases since the pandemic began, 3,403 were considered resolved while 35 were still active. At least 589 have screened positive for variants of concern.

Two COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health said, while the health unit wasn't overseeing any active outbreaks. Another Sarnia-Lambton resident, however, has died from the disease, both organizations confirmed. The health unit reported the region's 61st fatality linked to the disease while the hospital group also confirmed a 49th death in hospital. A hospital spokesperson said a woman in her 50s died. The health unit also reported Wednesday more than 77,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. About 64 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose and almost eight per cent were fully vaccinated. "Second doses are starting to climb, so we're going to see more of that in June," Ranade said. Approximately three per cent of eligible youths have also been given a single dose. "That's going to grow over the next few weeks as well," Ranade said. The health unit expects to deliver close to 30,000 total doses in June. "Which is also a really good number," Ranade said. "That's exciting." Sarnia-Lambton residents age 80-plus or who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 17 are now eligible to book their second doses, the health unit said this week as it revamped its second-dose rollout strategy. These residents will be contacted directly by the health unit and don't need to call or book appointments online, it said. The new strategy stemmed from the interval being shortened from the initial 16 weeks. Followup doses will be distributed in the same order first doses were handed out based on age and priority sequencing.

To follow this timeline, however, all previous second-dose appointments were being cancelled and rescheduled, the health unit said. Ranade explained the system at the time automatically booked people for 16 week intervals, regardless of clinic schedules or vaccine availability. "That necessitates the cancelling and rebooking of all those appointments," he said. For people not meeting the age or timeline criteria, the health unit "will be getting to you as soon as we can," Ranade said. Officials continue asking for patience as clinics are filling up quickly. The dedicated vaccine call centre's volume has been "very, very high" this week, Ranade said. "Please be patient," he said. "If there's a busy signal or you're not able to reach us, call us back. "Keep trying, but not to the point that you get individually frustrated or really upset. Just wait and come back to it." The phone number is 226-254-8222. Residents can also visit getthevaccine.ca for more information. The provincewide stay-at-home order ended Wednesday, but Ranade pointed out it will be a slow, gradual reopening. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

