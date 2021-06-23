





Share this Story: ‘Grand push’ in COVID-19 vaccines coming to Sarnia area

‘Grand push’ in COVID-19 vaccines coming to Sarnia area SunMedia

Article content Lambton’s top doctor says recent COVID-19 vaccine figures are good – more than 110,000 total doses and a new one-week milestone – but there’s a “grand push” coming. “About a month and a half before we’re really talking about winding down the high-volume things and transitioning to something more sustainable,” Dr. Sudit Ranade said Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Grand push’ in COVID-19 vaccines coming to Sarnia area Back to video The local health unit, high-volume clinics, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices have combined to hand out “close” to 35,000 doses since the beginning of June, Ranade said, including a recent seven-day record of 11,000. “And we still have capacity to carry on and keep going,” Ranade said, pointing to the upcoming “grand push” over the upcoming five to six weeks. The latest figures, reported Wednesday by Lambton public health, mean nearly 72 per cent of adults have received at least one dose and more than 27 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. About 17 per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least one dose.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Those are really good numbers,” Ranade said. The health unit also said this week it can’t guarantee what brands of vaccines will be available amid shipping delays to the region, but was still encouraging all eligible residents to get their first or second doses regardless since the mRNA vaccines are interchangeable. Sarnia-Lambton residents age 60 or older, or who received their first dose before May 22, became eligible late last week to book second-dose appointments. The health unit will continue to open up eligibility based on guidance from the province, but appointments will be based on supply, Ranade said. Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are filling up fast. People can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials cautioned. Seven new local COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Wednesday by the health unit. Of the 3,571 cases since the pandemic began, 3,478 were considered resolved while 31 were still active. At least 630 have screened positive for a variant of concern. The local caseload is “low but not zero,” Ranade said. “The disease is still circulating in the community, but at a low rate and in a low prevalence,” he said. Ranade added it’s encouraging the numbers are still low as it’s been about two weeks since the first phase of Ontario’s reopening plan, but officials expect to see more cases as people do more activities that were previously – or still – banned.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For a full list of what’s permitted under the first phase, visit bit.ly/3ge9eXZ. It’s also important to keep an eye on the impact of cases, such as hospitalizations and deaths, Ranade said, and how effective vaccines are at reducing the severity of the disease. In general, Ranade said they’re seeing “far fewer” severe cases in people who’ve received the vaccine. “And that’s really important,” Ranade said. Seven COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. The region’s death toll was still 62 while 49 people, including some Ontarians from outside the region, have died in local hospital. There were no active outbreaks. The incident at the Bkejwanong Children’s Centre at Walpole Island First Nation, where two staff and one child tested positive, was declared over. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia