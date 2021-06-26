June 26: Seven new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area
Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.
Of the 3,596 cases since the pandemic began, 3,494 were considered resolved while 40 were still active, Lambton public health reported. At least 633 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
Seven COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported.
The region’s death toll was still 62 while 49 people, including some Ontarians from outside the region, have died in local hospital.
There was one new active outbreak, but details weren’t available on the health unit’s website.
As of Friday, more than 112,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given to Sarnia-Lambton residents through high-volume clinics – a second one is now operating inside Clearwater Arena – the health unit, hospital, pharmacies and doctors’ offices, and they’re on track to hit around 40,000 throughout the month of June, officials said.
About 72 per cent of adults have received at least one dose and more than 27 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. Approximately 17 per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least one dose.
Sarnia-Lambton residents age 60 or older, or who received their first dose before May 22, have been eligible to book second-dose appointments for the past week-plus. Ontario announced Friday all adults across the province can book second-dose appointments starting Monday.
Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s registration page at bit.ly/2U8WUQd, but officials continue to preach patience as clinics are filling up fast. People wanting the jab can also call the health unit’s vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but call volumes are “extremely high,” officials have cautioned.
Ontario recently announced the second of its three-stage reopening plan kicks in for most of the province Wednesday.
