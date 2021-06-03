





Article content Typically, just a handful of new COVID-19 cases – including four Thursday – have been reported daily in recent weeks throughout the Sarnia area by the local health unit. But with Ontario’s stay-at-home order expiring this week and restrictions expected to ease later this month, those figures will likely rise, the health unit’s top doctor warns. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 cases, variants in Sarnia area ‘will pick up’ as restrictions ease Back to video “Cases are low. They’re manageable (but), the more people start doing more things, the more those cases will pick up,” Dr. Sudit Ranade said. “That’s an important point that would hold pretty much across the province.” That will also prove true of the numbers – and types – of variants of concern. Of the 3,503 cases Lambton public health has confirmed since the pandemic began, at least 589 have screened positive for a variant of concern. The health unit was still awaiting further test results on some of the cases that have been flagged but, as of this week, about 400 have been confirmed as the version first identified in the U.K. (Alpha), 14 were linked to the variant discovered in Brazil (Gamma), and three are the type first found in India (Delta).

Article content The Alpha variant – the local health unit has started using the World Health Organization’s names for them to avoid confusion and potential geographical stigma – was the first to be detected in Canada, so officials expect it to have the highest case count. “The more concerning ones are the emerging ones – Gamma, Delta – because we don’t know; are they going to displace that other variant?” Ranade said. “Those are the things we’re going to have to monitor over time.” All three spread more easily but evidence is still outstanding on if they cause more serious disease, Ranade said. So far COVID-19 vaccines seem to be “very amenable” to protecting people, he added. “In general, all of the vaccines protect fairly well against all of the variants, although time will tell on that front,” Ranade said. More than 77,500 doses have been administered locally. About 64 per cent of the adult population in Sarnia-Lambton has received at least one dose and almost eight per cent are fully vaccinated. Approximately three per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least a single dose. The health unit expects to deliver close to 30,000 total doses in June. Sarnia-Lambton residents age 80-plus or who received their first dose before March 17 are eligible to book their second doses and the health unit will steadily roll out followup shots to younger people based on first-dose sequencing. The health unit’s dedicated vaccine phone number is 226-254-8222, but officials have been asking for patience as clinics are filling up quickly and the call centre’s volume has been “very” high this week.

Article content Residents can also visit getthevaccine.ca for more information. Ontario long-term care residents who have been fully vaccinated will be able to go out for day-long and overnight outings starting next week, the province announced Thursday. For the second consecutive day – and the first time since early December – the local health unit wasn’t overseeing any active COVID-19 outbreaks. “That’s actually kind of nice,” Ranade said. “A little refreshing.” Thirty-one of the region’s total cases in the year-plus pandemic were still active while 3,411 were considered resolved. Two COVID-positive patients were in hospital. The region’s death toll was still 61 while 49 people, including some non-local residents, have died from the disease in local hospital. tbridge@postmedia.com @ObserverTerry

