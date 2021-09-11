‘Just surreal’: Sarnia-area firefighters honour fallen heroes during 20th anniversary of 9/11
Roy Eddleston remembers Sept. 11, 2001 well.
The then-33-year-old Sarnia resident just got home from working a night shift with the city’s fire department when he got a call to turn on his TV. After spending the next eight hours watching the shocking events of the attacks on the World Trade Center and The Pentagon unfold, he returned to a Sarnia fire hall for the start of his next shift.
“Just surreal,” Eddleston recalled Saturday morning on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. “As a fire service it really obviously hit home.”
Now a Sarnia fire captain, Eddleston pointed out the number of New York City firefighters lost that tragic Tuesday – 343 – is a “significant” number.
“They lost three times the numbers in one day that we even have hired in the city of Sarnia,” he said.
Images of the fallen firefighters were displayed on the big screen inside Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia Saturday morning as about 220 people – mostly volunteer or full-time firefighters along with some students – from across the province climbed the rink’s stairs during a 20th anniversary memorial fundraiser. It was expected to take 90 minutes to two hours to complete the symbolic 110 storeys.
“Most of them in full gear to simulate the conditions of that morning,” said Scott Brown, a local firefighter and Lambton College fire science professor who spearheaded the event.
More than $65,000 was raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation (CFFF) in what was believed to be one of the largest 9/11 memorial events in Canada Saturday.
Advertisement
“It’s definitely the only one that’s benefitting both agencies,” Brown said as the Sarnia Legion Pipe Band played in the background. “That was important for us as a border city to recognize we want to give back to the agency that started it all in the U.S. for the members and family members of the FDNY.”
Opening ceremonies were held in the college, with John Clare of the CFFF speaking to the group. Participants left at exactly 8:46 a.m. – the same time the first plane hit the north tower – and followed the pipe band over to the arena. They walked past a New York City reserve fire truck brought back into service the day of the attacks, now owned by a Chatham resident.
Brown said the response from participants – they wore badges bearing the name and photo of a fallen 9/11 firefighter – and the community was “overwhelming.”
“We couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said.
