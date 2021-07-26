House arrest for Lambton County driver in crash that caused 'catastrophic' injuries to four
It’s been 877 days since four people were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the body of an SUV was ripped from its chassis following a high-speed crash in rural Lambton County.
It’s been 217 days since the driver, Ivan Russell, pleaded guilty to three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. On Monday, the former Oil Springs resident finally learned what his sentence would be for driving his 2001 GMC Yukon 165 kilometres per hour before crashing into a utility pole and ejecting his three friends in early March 2019.
The Crown previously asked for a one-year jail sentence – Russell was facing a maximum of two years less a day – while defence lawyer Robert DiPietro pushed for a conditional sentence including house arrest.
“While acknowledging the significant impact of the offence on the three passengers – and Mr. Russell himself – this court finds that a period of incarceration is warranted,” Justice Anne McFadyen said Monday while giving her long-awaited decision. “However, this court is satisfied that the lesser restrictive sanction of serving the period of incarceration in the community pursuant to a conditional sentence is appropriate.”
McFadyen noted Russell, who suffered a brain injury in the crash, has accepted responsibility for his actions despite having “no recollection” of the incident.
“Mr. Russell has expressed his remorse for the impact of the motor vehicle accident on his three friends,” McFadyen added while imposing an 18-month conditional sentence featuring “strict” house arrest for the first year then a curfew.
Back in early December when Russell pleaded guilty, a Sarnia courtroom heard he was driving a 47-year-old woman from Petrolia, a 22-year-old Dawn-Euphemia man and a 55-year-old man from Plympton-Wyoming south on Cameron Road in Brooke-Alvinston shortly after midnight on March 2, 2019. Russell missed a curve near Courtright Line after driving more than twice the posted speed limit.
The vehicle severed a utility pole – the force of the crash ripped the SUV apart – and came to rest against a tree.
“Miraculously, all of the people in the motor vehicle survived, although they also sustained catastrophic and life-changing injuries,” McFadyen said Monday.
The court previously heard the woman, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat, had a serious leg injury and needed surgery. The former school bus driver also had a ruptured diaphragm and broken ribs and is unable to work, McFadyen pointed out Monday. She’s in pain daily, her mobility is restricted, and she may need more surgery, according to a victim-impact statement.
The two men, sitting in the back seats, suffered severe back and neck injuries and a serious head injury, respectively. One man is still getting treatment for a “traumatic” brain injury while the other is in “constant” pain and deals with anxiety and flashbacks of the crash, McFadyen added.
Along with the brain injury, Russell, who turns 30 next month, fractured his pelvis and femur and has chronic nerve, shoulder and arm pain. He’s had several surgeries, will likely need further surgery along with physical therapy, and the former farm labourer can’t work anymore, McFadyen said.
The judge also noted a pre-sentence report didn’t point to any alcohol or drug issues.
Russell, who had one prior unrelated criminal conviction, will have a three-year probation order start after his sentence is up and is banned from driving for three years.
