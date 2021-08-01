Lambton County man, 38, convicted of having child porn on his phone

A 38-year-old Lambton County man has been convicted of possession of child pornography after his wife found multiple images on his phone when he came home “extremely” drunk from a strip club.

The woman, upset about his actions that Friday night in March 2020, went through her husband’s phone looking for any potential photos he had taken that evening and to find out who he’d been talking to.

Instead she stumbled across multiple sexually-explicit images involving children and called police. Ten photos meeting the definition of child pornography were confirmed through forensic analysis.

The man, who can’t be identified as there is a court-ordered publication ban protecting the identity of the victims, pleaded guilty last week over Zoom from defence lawyer James Guggisberg’s office to the single charge.

But sentencing won’t take place until this fall, at the earliest. In the meantime, the probation office will write a pre-sentence report and another set of charges is going to trial, Guggisberg told the judge.

“Obviously if there were any findings of guilt it would make more sense for the court, because of the related nature, to address sentencing globally,” he said. “I’m not anticipating that to be the outcome, but in any event we also felt that a pre-sentence report would assist the court in arriving at the sentence.”

The charges going to trial include sexual interference, sexual assault, and invitation to sexual touching, the Lambton Crown attorney’s office confirmed. They haven’t been tested in court.

The charge the man has pleaded guilty to surfaced shortly after the March 7, 2020 incident. The woman discovered around midnight her husband hadn’t returned home from a friend’s house, so she asked him where he was.