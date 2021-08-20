Lambton County man, 59, picks up third impaired-driving conviction

Despite picking up a third impaired conviction, a 59-year-old Lambton County man escaped with just a fine and a temporary driving ban since the previous two took place in the mid-1980s.

But a Sarnia judge was still alarmed to see John Beauchamp back in court three-plus decades later for the same reason.

“Mr. Beauchamp, although more than 30 years ago, it is concerning that you have had prior involvement with a similar offence,” Justice Deborah Austin said earlier this week.

“I’m sorry, your honour,” Beauchamp said. “All I can say is, ‘I’m sorry.’”

The latest incident took place exactly two months prior to his guilty plea of being over the legal limit within two hours of driving. The court heard police were called to his Courtright home around 3:30 p.m. on June 18.

“There had been complaints about him,” assistant Crown attorney David Nicol said while reading an agreed statement of facts.

Officers knocked on his door, but there was no answer and his car was gone, so they patrolled nearby St. Clair Parkway and, minutes later, Beauchamp passed one of them in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

The officer followed the Malibu for about one kilometre, “noting it was swerving within its lane, hitting the centre line,” Nicol said.

The officer pulled the car over and went to warn Beauchamp about his behaviour that Friday afternoon.

“But upon speaking with him, detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his mouth,” Nicol said.

Beauchamp told the officer he had a beer about one hour earlier. The officer, though, noticed Beauchamp was fidgeting and giving brief answers so asked him to get out of the car.

“Beauchamp struggled to open the door and exited the driver’s seat with his seatbelt on,” Nicol said.