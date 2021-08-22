Lambton County man caught driving impaired after slowly driving home from casino
A Lambton County man went to the Point Edward casino on a Friday night this past fall because he was having a bad day.
But Darrel Jacobs’ day only got worse from there.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 he was arrested and taken to Lambton OPP headquarters in Petrolia for testing, which showed he had at least 180 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.
“The blood-alcohol levels are very high here and very problematic,” Justice Deborah Austin said.
In addition to the high readings, Jacobs, 41, hasn’t had a valid driver’s licence since “at least” 2008, assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan pointed out.
“Mr. Jacobs, it does trouble me the extent to which you have continued to operate a motor vehicle while suspended,” Austin said as she imposed a combined $2,300 fine and banned him from driving for 15 months.
Jacobs admitted he was wrong as he pleaded guilty last month to impaired driving and driving while suspended.
“I take responsibility and I know that I shouldn’t have been driving that day,” he said. “I had a bad day. I learned my lesson.”
With about just two hours left in his bad day, an OPP officer saw a red Pontiac G6 slowly heading south in the area of Tulloch Line and Kimball Road. Radar showed he was going just 55 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone, so the officer turned on the cruiser’s emergency lights to pull him over.
“It took approximately 45 seconds for the driver to recognize the emergency equipment and slowly began to pull over onto the shoulder of the road,” Coughlan said.
“There was a reason I was going so slow,” Jacobs said. “I knew I shouldn’t have been on the road. I didn’t want to hurt anybody or myself. I was just trying to make it home.”
After finally pulling over, police could smell alcohol on Jacobs’ breath.
“The officer observed an open bottle of Ultra that was half-full in the centre console as well as four empty beer bottles and a half-full 26 (ounce) of Smirnoff vodka on the passenger floor,” Coughlan said.
Defence lawyer Autumn Johnson pointed out her client was “co-operative with police” and “open and honest.”
“He stated that he was returning home from the casino after having a bad day,” Coughlan said. “Jacobs admitted that he had drank too much.”
Jacbos had a prior impaired on his criminal record, but both lawyers agreed the 2005 conviction was “dated.”
Other charges were withdrawn.
