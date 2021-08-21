Lambton County woman has big vision for new small-town business

WYOMING – Sandra Starbuck has fielded a common question since opening her new health food and refillery store in this Lambton County community.

What’s a refillery?

Starbuck, who opened SunCoast Natural Health on Broadway Street earlier this month, offers chemical-free organic personal-care and cleaning products in liquid bulk. Customers can bring in their own containers – they must be sanitized first – or fill up store-provided bottles through a deposit program.

“You can take as much or as little of whatever bulk products you are wanting to try or use,” Starbuck said.

The 48-year-old Forest-area resident noted health-food stores have been around for many years in rural areas, but refilleries are a relatively newer trend gaining traction in small towns after becoming popular in larger cities.

“They’re interested to learn,” she said. “It’s just a matter of expanding on the health-food idea with the refillery.”

Food-wise, the business offers vitamins, supplements, and prepackaged organic food. Almost everything in the store are Canadian products Starbuck and her family “use and like” and items that were “good sellers” at previous places she worked at.

“I’m waiting to see what brands or products my customers want and I can always expand that way,” she said.

Starbuck spent the past 25 years working in the retail and health-care industries, but set her sights on opening her own business about six years ago. After a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that dream finally came to fruition on Aug. 10.

“The response has been nice,” she said. “It’s been very positive. I think everyone’s a little interested.”

Starbuck, who grew up on a farm between Thedford and Arkona, said it “took a little while” to find the right location. Her vision included a “nice and open” rural storefront.

“Wyoming is – it’s a small town, but it’s a very friendly, positive town. It’s very clean and it just had the environment that I thought would work for my store,” she said.

Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

