Lambton lumber thief basically stole gold based on pandemic-induced prices: Crown

Stealing treated lumber from a local retailer during a global pandemic is akin to pilfering precious metals, Lambton’s Crown attorney says.

“Some would argue that during the pandemic the theft of lumber is equivalent to the theft of gold for what they are charging for the price of wood these days,” David Rows said Thursday in a Sarnia courtroom. “These are not insignificant charges.”

Justice Deborah Austin agreed as she sentenced Herbert McDonald, a 45-year-old St. Clair Township resident, to six months in jail.

“As the Crown said, the pandemic – these are tough times for small businesses to suffer losses like this,” Austin said.

The court heard McDonald and a co-accused were seen on video surveillance pulling into the Watson Timber Mart in Courtright in a Ford F-150 around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 10. The pickup truck was stolen from a Corunna auto-repair shop the previous night.

But the initial heist didn’t go so well.

“They attempted to load treated wood, but it was frozen,” assistant Crown attorney Aniko Coughlan said while reading an agreed statement of facts.

The pair left but returned about 40 minutes later and successfully loaded about $1,250 worth of half-inch (1.27-centimetre) plywood and fled. Shortly before 6 a.m. they returned and left with a similar load.

As Lambton OPP investigated the theft later that day, officers were told the pickup had been spotted at a gas station in nearby Oil Springs. Police got that surveillance footage, too, and saw McDonald pumping gas around 2 p.m. while the other man went into the store to pay for the fuel in cash. The pair left in the stolen truck, which was discovered ablaze the next day on Plowing Match Road near Petrolia Line.