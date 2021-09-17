Lambton OPP officer granted discharge nearly three years after criminal charges surfaced

A Southwestern Ontario OPP officer who illegally used a police database to investigate the teen he was mentoring through a First Nation leadership program and her ex-boyfriends has been granted a discharge.

Craig Johnston, a Lambton OPP constable charged nearly three years ago following an internal probe, showed little emotion as a high-level Sarnia judge read his decision Friday afternoon over Zoom.

“Accordingly, the discharge will be granted absolutely for Mr. Johnston with respect to this offence,” Superior Court Justice Michael McArthur said.

But Johnston, 34, didn’t escape without punishment, the judge noted, as he still has to deal with potential discipline under the Police Services Act and the embarrassment of being a police officer convicted in his hometown.

“I am ashamed to be here,” Johnston said.

The Sarnia high school and Lambton College grad, who’s worked with the Lambton OPP since 2010, pleaded guilty to a single charge of accessing police databases without authorization and in a manner unrelated to his duties.

The court heard Johnston was assigned to mentor an 18-year-old person selected from the Aamjiwnaang First Nation to participate in the OPP West Region’s Police Ethnic and Cultural Exchange Program (PEACE) during the summer of 2017. Between July 1 and Aug. 31, he searched the young woman’s name four times in the database.

He also searched two other men three times combined, including her then-boyfriend, and showed her the results.

“This information, along with the encouragement of Craig Johnston, were factors leading to (her) decision to end her relationships, believing it was good for her goal of becoming a police officer,” assistant Crown attorney Brian White said.