Lambton public health ‘awash’ in COVID-19 vaccines but officials not worried about wasting them

Lambton public health is “awash” in COVID-19 vaccine doses, its top doctor says.

But in the wake of a neighbouring health unit urging residents to sign up for shots or thousands of doses could expire, Dr. Sudit Ranade said he’s not worried about wasting those doses.

“We have lots and lots of vaccine and we’re not in an immediate worry or concern about it expiring,” Ranade said.

Exact figures on local vaccine inventory weren’t available by press time Friday, but Ranade said they can be used until the manufacturer’s expiry date arrives since they’re carefully stored in freezers.

“Which is usually a fair bit of time out,” Ranade said.

On Aug. 5, the London-area health unit and the Forest City’s mayor asked unvaccinated people, or those in line for a second dose, to step up after just a fraction of 21,300 thawed Moderna doses were used. The deadline was this past Thursday.

Moderna doses can be stored for months in the freezer, but must be thawed at refrigerator temperatures before use. Once the vials are thawed, they can’t be re-frozen and must be used within 30 days.

“Regardless of what the expiry date on the vial is,” Ranade pointed out.

But Ranade and the Sarnia-area health unit haven’t put out a plea to use up thawed doses locally. The two mass-immunization clinics are now closed as the roll out continues via mobile and pop-up clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and doctors’ offices.