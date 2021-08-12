Lambton public health is considering reporting whether new local COVID-19 cases and patients in hospitals have been vaccinated after Ontario began doing that this week, the county’s medical officer of health says.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

A spokesperson for the Minister of Health said hospitalization and intensive-care unit admissions will be “key” indicators showing the effectiveness of its response against the pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lambton public health considers adding vaccination status to online COVID-19 reporting Back to video

“As such, the updates to our website will include additional vaccination data, as well as rearrange how the data is presented online to prioritize vaccinations and hospitalizations,” Alexandra Hilkene said Tuesday in an email. “We felt it was important to include data linking vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, as well as case counts.”

On the heels of the announcement, Dr. Sudit Ranade said “it’s possible” the health unit overseeing Lambton County will start doing something similar.

“In some ways it makes a lot of sense,” said Ranade, who announced Thursday he will be the Liberal candidate in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex and will take a leave of absence if a widely speculated federal election is called this fall.

Ontario said online categories will include patients in hospitals and intensive-care units due to COVID-19, with all cases broken down by unvaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated statuses.

Lambton public health’s website did not include those breakdowns as of Thursday. The challenge of including those, Ranade said, is the region’s small number of cases.

“What we would be looking to do – if we were to do it – would be more of an aggregate-kind-of graph that just shows in general the different proportions,” he said. “Kind of like they’ve done on the Ontario website, but it’s a bit more challenging to do when you have really small case numbers.”