Lambton public health increases second-dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

People will be contacted directly by the health unit and don’t need to call or book appointments online, but they should hear from the health unit by the end of the day Friday.

Residents who qualify based on the new age range or timeline who received the AstraZeneca vaccine can also choose to book a second dose of a different approved vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna, depending on availability, the health unit said. Followup AstraZeneca doses are still available through local pharmacies.

The previous age and date cutoff in the Lambton public health area was 80 and March 17.

Sarnia-Lambton residents age 75 and older, or who received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before April 1, are now eligible to book their second doses as of Friday, the local health unit says.

The health unit’s dedicated vaccine call centre’s number is 226-254-8222, but officials have been asking for patience.

“Vaccine call centre volumes are extremely high this week. If you are unable to reach us, please call back,” the health unit said Friday in a statement.

Residents can also visit getthevaccine.ca for more information.

All initial second-dose appointments were automatically booked with 16-week intervals and had to be cancelled and rebooked after Ontario recently announced it was speeding up the timeline.

The province also said Friday it is expanding second-dose availability to all Ontarians ahead of schedule due to increased and reliable supply, with people age 70 and older or who had their first dose before April 19 able to book through its system starting Monday.

More than 77,500 doses have been administered locally as of this week. About 64 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose and almost eight per cent are fully vaccinated. Approximately three per cent of eligible youths have also been given at least a single dose.

The health unit expects to deliver close to 30,000 total doses in June.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the health unit. Of the 3,512 cases since the pandemic began, 3,416 were considered resolved while 35 were still active.

At least 589 have screened positive for a variant of concern, a figure that’s expected to rise as the latest lockdown restrictions are lifted.

For the third consecutive day – and the first time since early December – the local health unit wasn’t overseeing any active COVID-19 outbreaks.

Three COVID-positive patients were in hospital, Bluewater Health reported.

The region’s death toll was still 61 while 49 people, including some non-local residents, have died from the disease in local hospital.

