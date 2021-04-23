‘Like a bomb going off’: SUV crashes into boat trailer near Petrolia
PETROLIA – Two people were extricated from a heavily damaged SUV and taken to hospital after colliding with what police said was an improperly hitched trailer carrying a boat on a busy rural road here Friday afternoon.
But they managed to escape serious injuries, the local fire chief said.
After being freed from the silver Ford Escape he was driving, a man was wheeled on a stretcher through a field of debris littering Oil Heritage Road just north of Discovery Line to a nearby ambulance.
“Just banged his head and cut his ear and stuff like that,” said Jay Arns, chief of the Petrolia and North Enniskillen fire department.
They were considered minor injuries.
“But still pretty serious,” Arns added, “so they’ll take him in and check him out.”
The SUV’s passenger walked with the help of firefighters to the ambulance and accompanied the man to hospital.
“She’s OK,” Arns said.
The other driver, a 50-year-old Petrolia man who declined to give his name, said he was not injured. The white Ford F-150 he was driving wasn’t visibly damaged, but the trailer and the Cobra bass fishing boat he was pulling were destroyed.
A Lambton OPP spokesperson said via email the driver was charged with two trailer-related infractions of insecure load and improper means of attachment. The two Highway Traffic Act fines are $160 and $110, respectively, he said.
The pickup truck driver said the trailer started bouncing as he drove south through the bottom of a hill on Oil Heritage Road and he tried to slow down and pull to the side.
“It was too late. It was sideways and another car came and wham,” he said. “It ripped right off.”
Doug Ritchie and wife Kathie, who live in a house near the crash site, said they heard the collision while inside their home.
“Like a bomb going off,” he said. “That bang – you know what it is as soon as you hear it.”
The Escape sat crumpled on the east side of the road with multiple wheels missing. The upturned boat and trailer were still on the road.
The speed limit changes near the site of the crash from 50 kilometres per hour to 90 km/h.
The man said he just picked up the boat from a nearby farm in Enniskillen Township and was bringing it back to Petrolia.
Local firefighters, paramedics and provincial police were on scene.
The road was closed for a couple of hours but reopened, police said.
