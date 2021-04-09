A new McDonald's restaurant scheduled to open later this year in Sarnia
The Golden Arches are set to rise this year near the corner of Confederation Street and Vanier Road in Sarnia.
It will be the fifth McDonald’s restaurant in Sarnia for owner-operators Peter and Colleen Buckley, who are also opening a new McDonald’s in Petrolia and own an existing location in Strathroy.
“We’re very excited about the opening of Confederation Street,” Peter Buckley said. “We’ve been working on that project for a number of years.”
The Confederation Street site sits in an area of the city away from the couple’s other McDonald’s locations, so “we can reach out to a new market on the south end of town,” he said.
“It has become a bit of a restaurant row,” Buckley said about the area of Confederation Street they are moving into.
The Petrolia location is currently being built and is set to open in July.
He said they hope the new Sarnia restaurant can open in late August or early September. The couple will be hiring about 100 full- and part-time staff for the location.
“That’s an exciting aspect of what we do,” Buckley said. “We’re a people business, primarily.”
The expansion will allow some current employees to “grow in their career,” Buckley said.
“We have swing managers who have been working for years in order to have the opportunity to move to a salary position, to what we call a career manager,” he said.
“We have career managers who have been working, a few of them, for over a decade in order to have the opportunity to become a general manager, to become in charge of a full store.”
With the opening of the new locations, the couple’s total staff “will be knocking on 600,” Buckley said.
He said Colleen has been with McDonald’s for 37 years, “since she was 14 years old.” Her late father, Mario De Anna, was an owner-operator until his retirement in 2007.
About six years ago, the Buckley’s purchased the Strathroy McDonalds De Anna had owned until he sold it in 1990 to buy the locations in the Sarnia market.
“We brought it back into the family,” Buckley said. “Strathroy is my hometown as well.”
Expanding during the pandemic is challenging, Buckley acknowledged.
“We’re doing Zoom interviews; we’re doing Zoom orientation,” he said.
He said many of their managers have 20 or 25 years of experience and, “over the course of those decades, they learn to become resilient.”
“We have protocols in place to keep our people safe, and in turn, keep our guests safe” while still providing “quick, friendly” service, he said.
“That’s the challenge, that over the course of the past year, we’ve continued to try and meet.”
Buckley said his father used to say, “Times of crisis don’t build character, they reveal it.”
“Sarnia is very resilient, and the character of the people of Sarnia, and especially our crew and management, has been revealed during this pandemic.”