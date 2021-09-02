‘Absolute desperation’: U.S. man from Sarnia caught sneaking into Canada to visit dying mother

A Sarnia native who’s lived in the U.S. for about three decades but still has a close relationship with his family in the border city was faced with a difficult decision.

A Sarnia native who's lived in the U.S. for about three decades but is still close to his family in the border city was faced with a difficult decision.

His sister frantically called him one day this past spring, saying their mother was in palliative care and would likely die within hours. So the 60-year-old man had to decide: Enter Canada through an official border entry and risk not seeing his ailing mother while in the then-mandatory 14-day quarantine for international travellers amid the global pandemic, or sneak in illegally to be at her side.

Justice Krista Lynn Leszczynski, a Sarnia-based judge, told the man this week she had “compassion” for the conundrum he faced.

“Having said that, facing that decision you clearly made the wrong one,” she said shortly before granting him an absolute discharge following a single conviction under the Customs Act.

The man, who won’t be named due to the discharge, slipped into Canada on April 30 by boating across the St. Clair River and evading border officers at Walpole Island First Nation, about 60 kilometres south of Sarnia. He was arrested soon after, though, when a concerned citizen called local police about a suspicious person following a “brief encounter” at a local dispensary.

He readily admitted his plan to police and border officials, as well as his family-related motivation. After spending most of the day in custody, he was charged, released and sent back to the U.S. in a taxi.

Assistant federal prosecutor Brian Higgins said at “first blush” he was “very” concerned when he read the alleged facts.

“But having watched and listened to the entire interview that he provided to Canada Border Services (Agency), it painted a picture of somebody who was making a very, very poor decision in what he saw as a desperate circumstance for himself and his family,” he said.