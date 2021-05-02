Agencies' executive director resigns

Article content

The executive director of Sarnia-Lambton’s Women’s Interval Home and Sexual Assault Survivors’ Centre has resigned, a spokesperson for the agencies says.

“We respect her decision and the work she has done in the arena of violence against women,” fundraising and marketing strategy coordinator Kyla Goodhand said in an emailed statement.

“We wish (Marks) only the best in her future.”

Teams at both institutions remain dedicated to survivors during the transition period, she said, noting the COVID-19 pandemic has been linked to a rise in domestic violence

“As we continue to endure stay-at-home orders, we would like to remind the public just how dangerous this can be for women and children isolated at home with their abusers,” Goodhand said, encouraging anyone in need to call the agencies’ 24-hour crisis lines at 1-800-265-1412 and 519-337-3320.

Goodhand did not immediately respond to emailed questions about when Marks resigned and about the interim plan and search for her successor.

Attempts to reach Marks were unsuccessful. Calls were met with a message her phone number was no longer in service.

Marks was appointed executive director in April 2019.

