Air ambulance called – but cancelled – after Highway 402 crash sends one to hospital

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday – an air ambulance was initially called but later cancelled – after a crash temporarily closed the busy provincial highway through Sarnia.

Terry Bridge
May 19, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
One person was taken to hospital after a crash temporarily closed Highway 402 to traffic heading west on Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. (Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer)
One person was taken to hospital after a crash temporarily closed Highway 402 to traffic heading west on Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. (Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observer)

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday – an air ambulance was initially called but later cancelled – after a crash temporarily closed the busy provincial highway through Sarnia.

The person, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision on Highway 402 around 10 a.m., was being treated in hospital, a Lambton OPP spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

“Just updated to non-life-threatening injuries,” Const. Jamie Bydeley added via email.

The injured person was taken to hospital via land ambulance, an Ornge spokesperson said.

“We were requested. However, we were cancelled prior to arrival,” he said via email.

The detached door of a white Fiat leans against a guardrail on Highway 402 on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Sarnia, Ont. (Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observe)
The detached door of a white Fiat leans against a guardrail on Highway 402 on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Sarnia, Ont. (Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observe)

Traffic heading west was forced to exit at Modeland Road as police closed the highway while emergency crews cleaned up debris and towed away the damaged vehicles. A black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a crumpled front end was loaded on a flatbed next to a white Fiat, which had significant damage to its rear section.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

One of the small car’s doors was ripped off and leaning against a guardrail.

It wasn’t immediately clear if more vehicles were involved in the crash. No charges were laid as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Pending further investigation,” Bydeley said.

A Sarnia police spokesperson said they helped with traffic control, but it was the OPP’s investigation since it was on a provincial highway.

Police reopened the highway around noon, but traffic was congested in the area in the meantime.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Traffic is forced from Highway 402 onto the Modeland Road exit ramp after a crash on Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. (Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observe)
Traffic is forced from Highway 402 onto the Modeland Road exit ramp after a crash on Wednesday May 19, 2021 in Sarnia, Ont. (Terry Bridge/Sarnia Observe)

HIGHWAY 40 CLOSED FOR CRANE CRASH

Another provincial highway in the Sarnia area was closed for most of the previous day after a large crane crashed into a ditch, Lambton OPP say.

There were no injuries, but a 44-year-old Lambton Shores man was charged with careless driving, police said. A nearly three-kilometre stretch of Highway 40 between Rokeby and Moore lines was closed from about 6:30 a.m. to around 5 p.m. after the collision, the OPP said on Twitter.

Police closed a nearly three-kilometre stretch of Highway 40 between Rokeby and Moore lines after a large crane crashed into the ditch. (Lambton OPP)
Police closed a nearly three-kilometre stretch of Highway 40 between Rokeby and Moore lines after a large crane crashed into the ditch. (Lambton OPP) Supplied
Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

@ObserverTerry

tbridge@postmedia.com

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers