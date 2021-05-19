Air ambulance called – but cancelled – after Highway 402 crash sends one to hospital

One person was taken to hospital Wednesday – an air ambulance was initially called but later cancelled – after a crash temporarily closed the busy provincial highway through Sarnia.

The person, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision on Highway 402 around 10 a.m., was being treated in hospital, a Lambton OPP spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

“Just updated to non-life-threatening injuries,” Const. Jamie Bydeley added via email.

The injured person was taken to hospital via land ambulance, an Ornge spokesperson said.

“We were requested. However, we were cancelled prior to arrival,” he said via email.

Traffic heading west was forced to exit at Modeland Road as police closed the highway while emergency crews cleaned up debris and towed away the damaged vehicles. A black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a crumpled front end was loaded on a flatbed next to a white Fiat, which had significant damage to its rear section.