Air ambulance called – but cancelled – after Highway 402 crash sends one to hospital
One person was taken to hospital Wednesday – an air ambulance was initially called but later cancelled – after a crash temporarily closed the busy provincial highway through Sarnia.
The person, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision on Highway 402 around 10 a.m., was being treated in hospital, a Lambton OPP spokesperson confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Air ambulance called – but cancelled – after Highway 402 crash sends one to hospital
“Just updated to non-life-threatening injuries,” Const. Jamie Bydeley added via email.
The injured person was taken to hospital via land ambulance, an Ornge spokesperson said.
“We were requested. However, we were cancelled prior to arrival,” he said via email.
Traffic heading west was forced to exit at Modeland Road as police closed the highway while emergency crews cleaned up debris and towed away the damaged vehicles. A black Dodge Ram pickup truck with a crumpled front end was loaded on a flatbed next to a white Fiat, which had significant damage to its rear section.
One of the small car’s doors was ripped off and leaning against a guardrail.
It wasn’t immediately clear if more vehicles were involved in the crash. No charges were laid as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Pending further investigation,” Bydeley said.
A Sarnia police spokesperson said they helped with traffic control, but it was the OPP’s investigation since it was on a provincial highway.
Police reopened the highway around noon, but traffic was congested in the area in the meantime.
HIGHWAY 40 CLOSED FOR CRANE CRASH
Another provincial highway in the Sarnia area was closed for most of the previous day after a large crane crashed into a ditch, Lambton OPP say.
There were no injuries, but a 44-year-old Lambton Shores man was charged with careless driving, police said. A nearly three-kilometre stretch of Highway 40 between Rokeby and Moore lines was closed from about 6:30 a.m. to around 5 p.m. after the collision, the OPP said on Twitter.
