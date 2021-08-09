Airport open house planned Saturday

The local chapter of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association is inviting people to fly and drive in to the Sarnia Chris Hadfield Airport Saturday to help send a message the city asset is still viable.

“Just to show the citizens and city council and county council, etc. that airlines are fantastic, but sometimes the small aircraft can move people, business, economy into the area as well,” said Mark Seibutis, past-president of COPA Flight 7 in Sarnia-Lambton and organizer of the open house.

“And showing the community that we have something to be proud of,” he said about another reason for hosting the 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. gathering aimed at showcasing the airport, and letting people converse with pilots and see various aircraft up close.

“There’s been not a lot of advertising to fly into Sarnia as far as air stuff, outside of the commercial part, with Air Canada,” which stopped its commercial air service to Sarnia last year, Seibutis said.

“We’re hoping to change that (and) make (the airport) more of a driver.”

Various local businesses and medical professionals rely on the airport, and gatherings based at the airport in the past have drawn tourism spending to the community, he said.

Hadfield, the former astronaut for whom the airport is named, is expected to make an appearance Saturday, Seibutis said.

“I think Chris said he’s going to fly in with his dad in his dad’s Cessna.”

A working group of labour, business, tourism, agriculture and industry representatives has been meeting since April to devise a strategic direction for the 1950s-built, city-owned airport that’s seen a sharp drop in revenue and was recommended by consultants last year to be up up for sale.