Alliance against hate formed for Sarnia area

Partners in the newly launched Sarnia Lambton Alliance against Hate are working to support victims of hate-motivated acts, remove barriers to reporting those acts and provide community education about their impact.

The alliance – a partnership of the John Howard Society Sarnia Lambton, the Lambton Kent District school board, the Sarnia-Lambton Local Immigration Partnership and Sarnia police – received a two-year grant of $103,180 from the provincial government.

Project coordinator Lindsey Travis said the alliance will support individuals and work with the community “to engage and support other community members … in a dignified and humane way … promoting that inclusiveness and acceptance that we, as Sarnians, like to uphold.”

Along with emotional support, the alliance will provide assistance to repair damage caused by hate-motivated acts and offer information about community resources and filing police reports, the partnership said.

“As law enforcement officers, the Sarnia police will always denounce hate in any form,” Chief Norm Hansen said in a news release. “As the saying goes, ‘all are welcome here.’”

The alliance said its project co-ordinator will also work with partners to address potential barriers to reporting acts of hate.

“We know that there have been incidents that have happened in the Sarnia-Lambton area over the years,” Travis said.

Acknowledging that will “help individuals to come forward to have these discussions,” she said.

“We know, across Canada, there has been a rise in hate-motivated acts” and that doesn’t seem to be “decreasing at all,” Travis said.

“The reality is these are happening, and we need to start to do something and be proactive to combat this hate,” she said.