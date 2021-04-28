A body found in the St. Clair River near Sarnia earlier this month was a 31-year-old American, Lambton OPP say.

Article content

A body found in the St. Clair River near Sarnia earlier this month was a 31-year-old American, Lambton OPP say.

Police initially said they believed the body recovered on April 11 north of north Fawn Island was a U.S. citizen, but the identity of the deceased was still pending. The man’s identity was confirmed on April 15 and announced Wednesday by Lambton OPP.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. American man’s body pulled from St. Clair River earlier this month: police Back to video

An autopsy was conducted and the death was deemed to not be suspicious, police said. Lambton’s crime unit and forensic identification service also attended.

Fawn Island is a small Canadian island between Sombra and Marine City, Mich., that is home to about 50 cottages.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lambton County OPP at 519-882-1011 or 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org for a potential cash reward.