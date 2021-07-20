Anglers club readying to host first fishing derby in two years

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Bluewater Anglers club has become accustomed to cancelling events.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Derbies, shoreline cleanups and other events typically normal fare for the 250-member club that rears 100,000 salmon and trout on average per year in its Point Edward hatchery – to restock Lake Huron – have been cancelled and cancelled again to help prevent the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Anglers club readying to host first fishing derby in two years Back to video

That streak of cancellations comes to an end next month with the return of the club’s walleye derby, the first derby that’s been held in two years, said event organizer Ben McIntyre.

“We were going to run the ice derby in 2020 but there was no ice in the bay anyways,” he said, meaning the last event the club held was the walleye derby Aug. 16-17, 2019.

“It’s good,” McIntyre said about the event’s return, noting there seems to have already been an interest in tickets.

“Maybe there’s some pent-up demand,” he said.

“I know we’ve seen a lot of disappointment with the recent cancellations over the last two years.”

Hopefully that translates into good attendance at this year’s Aug. 6-7 overnight derby, McIntyre said. Anglers can fish starting at 6 p.m. and weigh-in is 9:30 a.m. at the hatchery by the Blue Water Bridge.

The record number of tickets sold for the event is 133, he said.

In 2019, there were 80 participants.

“If we could hit 150 ticket sales, wouldn’t that be great?” McIntyre asked.

The club has been trying to follow public health guidance, he said.

“Now that we’re in phase three, it seems like there’s a general feeling of people are more willing to go out and do things, and with the guidelines they’re able to.”