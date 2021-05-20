





Share this Story: 'Anomaly' year led to more homeschooling: report

'Anomaly' year led to more homeschooling: report A significant bump in the number of students homeschooled in Lambton-Kent this past school year is expected to be a one-year phenomenon, a school board superintendent says.

Article content A significant bump in the number of students homeschooled in Lambton-Kent this past school year is expected to be a one-year phenomenon, a school board superintendent says. “We think it’s going to be very much an anomaly year,” said Mark Sherman with the Lambton Kent District school board. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'Anomaly' year led to more homeschooling: report Back to video In recent years, about 200 students who would normally be enrolled in school have instead been schooled from home. That ticked up slightly to 267 in the 2019-2020 school year after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March. But in the 2020-2021 school year, the number not being taught virtually or in person via the school board surged to between 487 students last September and 586 in March. Most of the increase has been elementary school students, Sherman said. “I think it was strictly, from anecdotal comments from parents, parents concerned about safety and thinking ‘We’d better be cautious until the risk has passed and then we’ll rejoin,” he said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content People have already started re-registering for school in September as more and more become vaccinated against COVID-19, he said. The homeschooling shift covers a large portion of the enrolment loss the board saw in the 2020-2021 school year – a drop of about 670 students overall, he said. Enrolment in the public school system is expected to hold fairly steady based on the latest 10-year projections in the board’s most recent capital plan, presented to trustees earlier this month. In 2031, the board projects there’ll be 21,911 students across its schools in Sarnia-Lambton and Chatham-Kent. That’s about 1,000 more than there were this year, but a slight dip from the 22,232 projected for 2022. “Overall, we have good news for the board in that the years of big student enrolment decline are kind of behind us,” Sherman said. Enrolment has been declining in the board since the late 1990s, and 2020-2021’s was down 11.6 per cent compared with the 23,674 students enrolled 10 years ago. “We’re entering a period of stability, which is great for planning and trying to build schools and right-size the number of buildings we have,” Sherman said. The board. however, still has too many schools for its enrolment, he said, pegging empty pupil spaces at around 8,000. A school-closure moratorium has been in effect in Ontario since 2018, which prevents the board from consolidating any more schools, he said. “We’re looking forward to the day when the moratorium comes off and we’ll continue to make efficient use of taxpayer dollars,” Sherman said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Land is still being acquired meanwhile for a new kindergarten to Grade 12 school in Forest to replace North Lambton secondary, Aberarder Central, Bosanquet Central and Kinwood Central elementaries, Sherman said. “We’re optimistic to think, probably in the fall, we’ll be able to say ‘Here, the boxes have been checked off,’” he said, noting it then takes two years on average for building construction. “You’re looking at a big project when you’re consolidating a number of schools into one and you want to get it right,” he said, adding there will be ample opportunity for public input. Ontario’s Ministry of Education has approved $27.4 million for the school, but that doesn’t include the cost of the land. Finding the funding for that is a separate process with the ministry that includes land appraisals, negotiations with land owners and various land studies. Another example of the outlier 2020-2021 school year in the board’s capital plan is the steep drop off in the amount of classroom, gymnasium, library and other school space rented to community groups. In the 2019-2020 school year, those rentals generated around $165,000 used to help pay for things such as field trips, Sherman said. In 2020-2021, just $1,260 was generated as most rentals weren’t authorized amid COVID-19 restrictions. “With the students being on virtual and us not being able to do things like field trips and so on, it’s kind of a wash,” Sherman said about the lost revenue. Various schools are also in line for Wi-Fi and air-quality system improvements, using about $6,300 in COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream funding before Dec. 31, the report says. -With files from Paul Morden tkula@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia