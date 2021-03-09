Appointments for COVID-19 tests ‘very important,’ Lambton health officials remind residents
Public health officials are reminding Sarnia-area residents to make appointments for COVID-19 tests amid some people showing up unscheduled.
Public health officials are reminding Sarnia-area residents to make appointments for COVID-19 tests amid some people showing up unscheduled.
Lambton public health said appointments are needed because they reduce lines and the number of people – including staff – needed at each site.
“The safety of our community and employees that support these services is very important,” the health unit said Monday in a statement.
In response to a request Tuesday for more information, Chad Ikert, Lambton public health’s manager of health protection, said some assessment centres reported seeing an increase in people showing up for testing without an appointment.
“We’re not really sure why,” Ikert wrote via email, adding the statement was issued to “remind the public they must book an appointment for a test.”
Students and children in daycare throughout the region need to book appointments at student-specific centres, but can use facilities open to the public if they’re not available, the health unit added.
“We can appreciate the challenges of accessing testing and assessment services through an appointment. It’s not always as quick as we would like, but it provides an important approach to safety,” Ikert said in the statement. “Safe access for you, your child and all employees is initiated well before everyone arrives – by appointment.”
Officials encouraged residents to visit lambtonpublichealth.ca for more information.
Sarnia officials also released a statement Tuesday reminding residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – age 90 and older and their caregivers – they can still book inoculation appointments if they missed the now-closed pre-registration window. Visit the public health website or call Lambton public health at 519-383-8331 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, officials said.
The next eligible group will be identified soon as more vaccines arrive in the region, officials said.
Just five new cases were confirmed Tuesday by Lambton public health for an overall total of 2,259. There were 141 active cases – 14 less than Monday – after 19 were deemed resolved.
The death toll was still 46 while there continued to be six active outbreaks. An elementary school, an emergency shelter, the jail and a long-term care home in Sarnia, an unidentified area business and a Petrolia long-term care facility were all dealing with outbreaks.
Fourteen Lambton Kent District school board schools – almost all in Sarnia-Lambton – and five local St. Clair Catholic District school board facilities had at least one confirmed case linked to them Tuesday. But all of them – including Queen Elizabeth II in Sarnia, the lone school classified as an official outbreak – were still open.
Bluewater Health reported four COVID-19-positive patients in Sarnia hospital Tuesday.
The region overseen by Lambton public health continues to be in red, the fourth of five levels in Ontario’s colour-coded restriction system.
