Appointments for COVID-19 tests ‘very important,’ Lambton health officials remind residents

Public health officials are reminding Sarnia-area residents to make appointments for COVID-19 tests amid some people showing up unscheduled.

Lambton public health said appointments are needed because they reduce lines and the number of people – including staff – needed at each site.

“The safety of our community and employees that support these services is very important,” the health unit said Monday in a statement.

In response to a request Tuesday for more information, Chad Ikert, Lambton public health’s manager of health protection, said some assessment centres reported seeing an increase in people showing up for testing without an appointment.

“We’re not really sure why,” Ikert wrote via email, adding the statement was issued to “remind the public they must book an appointment for a test.”

Students and children in daycare throughout the region need to book appointments at student-specific centres, but can use facilities open to the public if they’re not available, the health unit added.