April 13: Another COVID-19 death in the Sarnia area

For the second straight day, the local health unit reported a Sarnia-area resident has died from COVID-19.

The region’s 54th fatality linked to the year-plus pandemic was confirmed Tuesday by Lambton public health. A person in the 80-plus age range died in hospital, a health unit spokesperson confirmed. The death reported the previous day was a person in the 70-plus age range who died in hospital this past weekend.

There were 11 patients in hospital Tuesday – one more than the previous day – with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.

The health unit also reported eight new confirmed cases. A total of 2,889 of the region’s 3,058 cases were considered resolved, while 115 were still active. The number of active outbreaks was cut in half to two. There were seven as recently as Saturday.

Two COVID-19 immunization clinics set for this week in Lambton County were postponed after a shipment of 4,000 Moderna doses was unexpectedly delayed. A clinic in Forest will now run Friday while a rural pop-up facility in Brooke-Alvinston has been pushed back to April 23. Residents who had appointments at either clinic are instructed to arrive at the same time on their respective rescheduled days or contact the health unit if they need to rebook.