Emergency daycare coming to Lambton County

After multiple days of single-digit increases, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Terry Bridge
Apr 15, 2021  •  3 minutes ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Lambton County's administration building in Wyoming is shown in this file photo.
Lambton County's administration building in Wyoming is shown in this file photo. Photo by File photo /The Observer

Several local facilities will be offering no-cost, emergency daycare for health-care and front-line workers when students return to full-time remote learning next week, Lambton County officials said Thursday.

The emergency childcare program, announced this week by Ontario education officials amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, is available for eligible parents of school-aged children between the ages of four and 12. It will run until schools reopen to in-person learning or the emergency program is ended, the county said.

But each of the local facilities will be operated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If a childcare space is not available for your request, the name of each eligible child will be kept on a waitlist. Your waitlist date will be the date you contact the children’s services office,” county officials said in a statement.

Locations include Sarnia, Alvinston, Camlachie, Grand Bend, Forest, Watford, Port Lambton and Corunna. For a complete list, including contact information for each facility, visit bit.ly/2OSezsV.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

For more information on childcare throughout the county, visit bit.ly/2Qtk01M.

After multiple days of single-digit increases, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit. A total of 2,917 of the region’s 3,090 cases were considered resolved, while 119 were still active, Lambton public health reported. Just one facility – an unidentified local business – was dealing with an active outbreak.

There were nine patients in hospital Thursday – one less than the previous day – with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.

The region’s death toll still stood at 54.

About 31 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lambton’s medical officer of health has said that figure is “good,” but added officials are dealing with a “bit of a crunch” in supply, which has forced the cancellation or postponement of some clinics.

@ObserverTerry

tbridge@postmedia.com

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers