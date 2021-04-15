Emergency daycare coming to Lambton County

After multiple days of single-digit increases, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Several local facilities will be offering no-cost, emergency daycare for health-care and front-line workers when students return to full-time remote learning next week, Lambton County officials said Thursday.

The emergency childcare program, announced this week by Ontario education officials amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, is available for eligible parents of school-aged children between the ages of four and 12. It will run until schools reopen to in-person learning or the emergency program is ended, the county said.

But each of the local facilities will be operated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If a childcare space is not available for your request, the name of each eligible child will be kept on a waitlist. Your waitlist date will be the date you contact the children’s services office,” county officials said in a statement.

Locations include Sarnia, Alvinston, Camlachie, Grand Bend, Forest, Watford, Port Lambton and Corunna. For a complete list, including contact information for each facility, visit bit.ly/2OSezsV.