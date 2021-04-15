Emergency daycare coming to Lambton County
After multiple days of single-digit increases, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.
Several local facilities will be offering no-cost, emergency daycare for health-care and front-line workers when students return to full-time remote learning next week, Lambton County officials said Thursday.
The emergency childcare program, announced this week by Ontario education officials amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, is available for eligible parents of school-aged children between the ages of four and 12. It will run until schools reopen to in-person learning or the emergency program is ended, the county said.
But each of the local facilities will be operated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“If a childcare space is not available for your request, the name of each eligible child will be kept on a waitlist. Your waitlist date will be the date you contact the children’s services office,” county officials said in a statement.
Locations include Sarnia, Alvinston, Camlachie, Grand Bend, Forest, Watford, Port Lambton and Corunna. For a complete list, including contact information for each facility, visit bit.ly/2OSezsV.
For more information on childcare throughout the county, visit bit.ly/2Qtk01M.
After multiple days of single-digit increases, 26 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit. A total of 2,917 of the region’s 3,090 cases were considered resolved, while 119 were still active, Lambton public health reported. Just one facility – an unidentified local business – was dealing with an active outbreak.
There were nine patients in hospital Thursday – one less than the previous day – with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.
The region’s death toll still stood at 54.
About 31 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lambton’s medical officer of health has said that figure is “good,” but added officials are dealing with a “bit of a crunch” in supply, which has forced the cancellation or postponement of some clinics.
