April 16: Eight new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area
On the heels of a single-day 26-case spike, just eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.
A total of 2,930 of the region’s 3,098 cases were considered resolved, while 114 were still active, Lambton public health reported. Just one facility – an unidentified local business – was dealing with an active outbreak.
There were nine patients in hospital Thursday with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.
The region’s death toll still stood at 54.
About 31 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lambton’s medical officer of health said this week that figure is “good” but added officials are dealing with a “bit of a crunch” in supply, which has forced the cancellation or postponement of some clinics.
Several local facilities will be offering no-cost, emergency daycare for health-care and front-line workers when students return to full-time remote learning next week, Lambton County officials said Thursday.
The emergency childcare program, announced this week by Ontario education officials amid a third wave of the pandemic, is available for eligible parents of school-aged children between the ages of four and 12. It will run until schools reopen for in-person learning or the emergency program is ended, the county said.
But each of the local facilities will be operated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“If a childcare space is not available for your request, the name of each eligible child will be kept on a waitlist. Your waitlist date will be the date you contact the children’s services office,” county officials said in a statement.
Locations include Sarnia, Alvinston, Camlachie, Grand Bend, Forest, Watford, Port Lambton and Corunna. For a complete list including contact information for each facility, visit bit.ly/2OSezsV.
For more information on child care throughout the county, visit bit.ly/2Qtk01M.
