April 16: Eight new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

On the heels of a single-day, 26-case spike, just eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Terry Bridge
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

A total of 2,930 of the region’s 3,098 cases were considered resolved, while 114 were still active, Lambton public health reported. Just one facility – an unidentified local business – was dealing with an active outbreak.

There were nine patients in hospital Thursday with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.

The region’s death toll still stood at 54.

About 31 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lambton’s medical officer of health said this week that figure is “good” but added officials are dealing with a “bit of a crunch” in supply, which has forced the cancellation or postponement of some clinics.

Several local facilities will be offering no-cost, emergency daycare for health-care and front-line workers when students return to full-time remote learning next week, Lambton County officials said Thursday.

The emergency childcare program, announced this week by Ontario education officials amid a third wave of the pandemic, is available for eligible parents of school-aged children between the ages of four and 12. It will run until schools reopen for in-person learning or the emergency program is ended, the county said.

But each of the local facilities will be operated on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“If a childcare space is not available for your request, the name of each eligible child will be kept on a waitlist. Your waitlist date will be the date you contact the children’s services office,” county officials said in a statement.

Locations include Sarnia, Alvinston, Camlachie, Grand Bend, Forest, Watford, Port Lambton and Corunna. For a complete list including contact information for each facility, visit bit.ly/2OSezsV.

For more information on child care throughout the county, visit bit.ly/2Qtk01M.

tbridge@postmedia.com

@ObserverTerry

