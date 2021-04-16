April 16: Eight new COVID-19 cases in Sarnia area

On the heels of a single-day 26-case spike, just eight new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

A total of 2,930 of the region’s 3,098 cases were considered resolved, while 114 were still active, Lambton public health reported. Just one facility – an unidentified local business – was dealing with an active outbreak.

There were nine patients in hospital Thursday with confirmed COVID-19, Bluewater Health reported.

The region’s death toll still stood at 54.

About 31 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Lambton’s medical officer of health said this week that figure is “good” but added officials are dealing with a “bit of a crunch” in supply, which has forced the cancellation or postponement of some clinics.

Several local facilities will be offering no-cost, emergency daycare for health-care and front-line workers when students return to full-time remote learning next week, Lambton County officials said Thursday.