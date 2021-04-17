April 17: Sarnia area reports a dozen new COVID-19 cases

Article content

Lambton Public Health reported 12 new local COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The public health agency’s daily report said there were 111 active cases Saturday, down three from the previous day.

The total number of cases confirmed in the community since the pandemic began reached 3,110, and 2,945 of those are now considered resolved.

The number of local deaths, 45, and number of outbreaks, 1, was unchanged in Saturday’s report.

The outbreak at an unnamed local workplace and involved eight cases, according to the agency’s website.

Bluewater Health reported Friday there were seven patients in local hospital with COVID-19.

Ontario announced Friday it has extended its stay-at-home order and added additional restrictions, including closing playgrounds and other outdoor recreational facilities and prohibiting outdoor social activities, except for members of the same household.

Also, as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the province said police and bylaw enforcement officers will be able to stop members of the public and ask why they’ve left home and what their address is. Several Ontario police services, including Toronto, Halton and Waterloo, have said their officers won’t be conducting random stops of individuals and vehicles.