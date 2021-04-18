April 18: Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Sarnia area

Paul Morden
Apr 18, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Lambton Public Health's main office in Point Edward is shown in this file photo.
Lambton Public Health's main office in Point Edward is shown in this file photo. Photo by File photo /The Observer

Lambton Public Health reported nine new local cases of COVID-19 Saturday in its daily report.

The number of active local cases dropped three to 108, the public health agency said.

There have been a total of 3,119 local cases since the pandemic began, and 2,957 are considered resolved.

The number of local deaths, 54, and local outbreaks, one, was unchanged in Saturday’s report.

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sarnia

This Week in Flyers