





Share this Story: Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak inside Lambton College residence

Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak inside Lambton College residence Another Sarnia-area resident has died – the fifth this month – due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local health unit says. Photo by File photo / The Observer

Article content At least three Lambton College students have been instructed to self-isolate after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared this week inside the Sarnia school’s on-site residence. School officials aren’t sure how the outbreak started – they don’t believe it began in a classroom – but hope it won’t spread to the other 90-plus students living in the London Road facility. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Officials working to contain COVID-19 outbreak inside Lambton College residence Back to video “We’re certainly hopeful that it doesn’t spread further than the three students,” Brent Thomas, the college’s facilities management director, said Tuesday. “We continue to work with public health on any contact tracing and really following their lead.” Chad Ikert, Lambton public health’s manager of health protection, said they’re working closely with college officials on infection, prevention and control measures to help manage the outbreak and reduce the risk of transmission. “Arrangements were also made for testing at the residence today,” Ikert said Tuesday via email.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Thomas said the school’s paramedic students were on site Tuesday providing testing. The outbreak, the first one declared at the school or in its residence throughout the year-plus pandemic, took place with less than two weeks left in the semester. “We’re at the finish line here,” Thomas said. “We really owe a lot to the staff and students on site who have really done such a great job at taking those protocols seriously and following them. “Even though we have an outbreak, we feel that the year’s been successful nevertheless.” In nearby London, fewer than 20 per cent of residence students at Western University remain on campus amid an eighth outbreak in less than a month. In Sarnia, the 150-room, two-floor residence – located in a former hotel near the college’s London Road entrance – has been operating at around 40 per cent capacity throughout the school year, Thomas said. All of the approximately 95 students live in their own rooms, commons areas have been closed, and screening is mandatory at designated entrances. That was all in place prior to the outbreak. “We just took another look at the protocols to ensure that what we have in place is satisfactory and what we do have in place is robust enough that we’ll continue with that,” Thomas said. Thomas added they’re “working closely” to ensure the three isolating students have access to touch-free food deliveries, but couldn’t comment on how their final few days of school, including exams, will be affected.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The health unit was dealing with one other outbreak Tuesday, an unidentified local business linked to eight cases. It was declared almost two weeks ago. ANOTHER COVID-19 DEATH The health unit also said Tuesday another Sarnia-area resident has died – the fifth this month – due to the pandemic. The region’s 55th fatality was a person in their 70s who died in hospital, a health unit spokesperson said via email. A total of 38 COVID-19 deaths have taken place in hospital, Bluewater Health reported. Seven patients with the disease were in hospital Tuesday – one more than the previous day – the hospital group reported. Five new cases were also announced Tuesday by the health unit. Of the region’s 3,125 cases since the pandemic began, 2,986 were considered resolved while 84 were still active. A total of 268 have screened positive for a variant of concern. As of Tuesday, Ontario residents age 40 and older can get the AstraZeneca vaccine at certain pharmacies and doctors’ offices, the province announced. The previous age cut-off was 55. Five local pharmacies were previously selected to offer the vaccine. As of last week, about 31 per cent of the eligible population had received at least one dose of the various Health Canada-approved vaccines, the local health unit said. @ObserverTerry tbridge@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sarnia