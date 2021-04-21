April 21: Sarnia area’s COVID-19 case rate falls as vaccine shots inches up
About 34 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia and Lambton County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the local health unit says.
The figure marks a three-per-cent increase over the last week, according to figures released Wednesday by Lambton public health. More than 40,000 inoculations – the majority being first doses – have been administered, mainly through mobile teams and fixed-site clinics. But as of this week residents age 40 and older can get the AstraZeneca vaccine at five local pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.
The health unit and its vaccine taskforce have said they can administer more doses than they’re receiving from the province and have been forced to postpone or cancel some clinics in recent weeks.
Dr. Sudit Ranade, Lambton’s medical officer of health, is expected to meet with local media Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the region had a rate of 59 cases per 100,000 people over the last week, a drastic improvement from earlier this year when it had one of the highest rates across the province. Seventeen new cases were confirmed Wednesday by the health unit.
Of the region’s 3,142 cases since the pandemic began, 3,003 were considered resolved while 84 were still active. A total of 293 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
The region’s death toll still stood at 55. The latest fatality – the fifth this month – was reported the previous day after a person in their 70s died in hospital. Eight COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Wednesday – one more than the previous day – Bluewater Health reported.
The health unit was dealing with three active outbreaks. At least three Lambton College students have been instructed to self-isolate after an outbreak was declared this week inside the Sarnia school’s on-site residence. School officials aren’t sure how the outbreak started – they don’t believe it began in a classroom – but are working with the health unit in hopes of stopping it from spreading to the other 90-plus students living in the London Road facility.
An unidentified local business linked to eight cases has also been dealing with an outbreak since April 7. Details on the latest affected facility reported Wednesday weren’t immediately available.
