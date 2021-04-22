April 22: Another 17-case spike in Sarnia area’s COVID-19 figures

For the second straight day, 17 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.

Lambton public reported Thursday 3,159 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 3,025 were considered resolved while 79 were still active. At least 293 have screened positive for a variant of concern.

The region’s death toll still stood at 55.

Eleven COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Thursday – three more than the previous day – Bluewater Health reported.

The fallout of the pandemic crisis in the Toronto area is now hitting small Southwestern Ontario cities, including Sarnia, which are taking in a surge of out-of-town patients to relieve overwhelmed hospitals in Canada’s largest city. More than two dozen patients from the Greater Toronto Area have been transferred to the border city hospital, along with facilities in Stratford, Brantford, Woodstock, St. Thomas and Chatham-Kent.