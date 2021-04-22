April 22: Another 17-case spike in Sarnia area’s COVID-19 figures
For the second straight day, 17 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Sarnia area by the local health unit.
Lambton public reported Thursday 3,159 cases since the pandemic began. A total of 3,025 were considered resolved while 79 were still active. At least 293 have screened positive for a variant of concern.
The region’s death toll still stood at 55.
Eleven COVID-19-positive patients were in hospital Thursday – three more than the previous day – Bluewater Health reported.
The fallout of the pandemic crisis in the Toronto area is now hitting small Southwestern Ontario cities, including Sarnia, which are taking in a surge of out-of-town patients to relieve overwhelmed hospitals in Canada’s largest city. More than two dozen patients from the Greater Toronto Area have been transferred to the border city hospital, along with facilities in Stratford, Brantford, Woodstock, St. Thomas and Chatham-Kent.
The local health unit was also dealing with four active outbreaks Thursday. Five Lambton College students – up from the initial three – have been instructed to self-isolate after an outbreak was declared this week inside the Sarnia school’s on-site residence.
Two unidentified local businesses linked to five and eight cases, respectively, have also been hit with outbreaks.
About 34 per cent of the eligible population in Sarnia and Lambton County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The figure marks a three per cent increase over the previous seven days, according to figures released this week by Lambton public health. More than 40,000 shots – the majority being first doses – have been administered, mainly through mobile teams and fixed-site clinics.
But as of this week, residents age 40 and older can get the AstraZeneca vaccine at five local pharmacies and some doctors’ offices.
The health unit and its vaccine taskforce have said they can administer more doses than they’re receiving from the province and have been forced to postpone or cancel some clinics in recent weeks.
