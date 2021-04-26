Two new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Sarnia area

Article content

There were two new local cases of COVID-19 Monday in the Sarnia area, according to Lambton public health’s daily report.

The number of local active cases was down three from Sunday to 75 while the number of resolved cases was up five, to a total of 3,059 recorded since the pandemic began, the agency said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Two new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Sarnia area Back to video

The total overall number of local COVID-19 cases confirmed locally, as of Monday, was 3,190.

The number of local deaths was unchanged Monday at 56.

The latest death, reported Saturday, was a person in the 80-plus range, according to the public health agency.

Bluewater Health reported Monday there were 12 COVID-19 patients in local hospital, which is up one from the total reported Sunday. The hospital said three of the patients were younger than 60.

Of the 12 COVID-19 patients in local hospital, seven were from outside of the Lambton County region, the hospital said.

There were five patients in intensive care locally on Monday, and two were on ventilators.