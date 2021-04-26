Two new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Sarnia area
There were two new local cases of COVID-19 Monday in the Sarnia area, according to Lambton public health’s daily report.
The number of local active cases was down three from Sunday to 75 while the number of resolved cases was up five, to a total of 3,059 recorded since the pandemic began, the agency said.
The total overall number of local COVID-19 cases confirmed locally, as of Monday, was 3,190.
The number of local deaths was unchanged Monday at 56.
The latest death, reported Saturday, was a person in the 80-plus range, according to the public health agency.
Bluewater Health reported Monday there were 12 COVID-19 patients in local hospital, which is up one from the total reported Sunday. The hospital said three of the patients were younger than 60.
Of the 12 COVID-19 patients in local hospital, seven were from outside of the Lambton County region, the hospital said.
There were five patients in intensive care locally on Monday, and two were on ventilators.
Lambton public health said there were four local outbreaks, including one with 10 cases at the Lambton College residence that was declared April 19.
An outbreak was declared April 23 at the North Lambton Childcare Centre St. Peters Canisus site in Watford, where a staff member and child tested positive.
There were also two local workplace outbreaks as of Monday, the agency said.
Vaccination efforts continue in Lambton, with mobile immunization teams beginning late last weekto deliver shots to homebound residents.
Jennifer Beaubien said the mobile units were initially formed to deliver vaccinations in long-term care and retirement homes, and then began visiting group homes and the local First Nation communities.
So far, the units have delivered more than 6,100 vaccinations, she said.
“We’ve just added, in the last week, homebound individuals,” Beaubien said.
They have been identified through a variety of ways. There was a callout to anyone locally receiving chronic home health care to have them book a shot at one of the clinics.
The list of residents to receive a home visit began with chronic home health-care clients not able to physically get to a clinic, and it has also received other referrals, including from physicians and other primary-care providers.
Plans are for the teams to be made up of a paramedic and a nurse from Lambton public health.
Fewer than 10 of the house calls had been made as of Monday, Beaubien said.
“It’s really those who are truly homebound,” she said.
The first visited by a team last week was a 90-year-old woman living alone in Lambton Shores.
Beaubien said a niece drops off her groceries regularly, but the woman “hasn’t been anywhere all year, and she was just so thrilled to have the nurses there.”
That has been the typical reaction from homebound individuals the teams have visited so far, she said.
The teams will be going out a few days each week for booked appointments with homebound residents, as the mobile teams continue delivering vaccines in group living settings and help staff “pop-up” clinics in rural areas of Lambton, Beaubien said.
Lambton residents age 60 and older can book appointments at local clinics but officials have expressed concern about limited allocations of vaccines.
Information is available online at getthevaccine.ca.
Immunizations are also in progress for priority groups among those living and working in high-risk settings such as supportive housing, developmental services, shelters, adult correctional settings, and others.
Last week, the province expanded the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility at some pharmacies to individuals aged 40 and older. Locations can be found online at covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.
As of last Wednesday – the most recent date local immunization statistics have been posted for – just more than 40,000 vaccine doses had been administered locally, with 34 per cent of the eligible population having received at least one dose.
