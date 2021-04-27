April 27: Eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sarnia area

There were eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the Sarnia-area Tuesday, according to the daily report by Lambton public health.

The number of local active cases declined by six Tuesday to 69 as the number of resolved cases increased by 14 to a total of 3,073 since the pandemic began.

The total number of local cumulative cases recorded was 3,198, as of Tuesday, the agency said.

The number of local deaths was unchanged at 56.

The public health agency said there were four COVID-9 outbreaks in the community Tuesday, which is the same number as the previous day.

Bluewater Health said Tuesday there were 10 patients with COVID-19 in local hospital. That’s down two from the previous day.