Arrest made in investigation into discovery of body May 29 in Sarnia

Article content

A 49-year-old Sarnia man has been arrested and charged with committing an indignity to a dead body after the discovery last weekend of a dead elderly person on Cardiff Drive.

Sarnia police said the man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear June 9 in Sarnia court.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Arrest made in investigation into discovery of body May 29 in Sarnia Back to video

A police spokesperson said the department is not releasing his name.

“At this point, we wouldn’t want to jeopardize the integrity of the investigation,” Const. Nelson Amaral said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and its results are still pending, police said Friday in a news release. It added the identity of the deceased person hasn’t been confirmed.

City police officers went to a semi-detached home in the 700 block of Cardiff Drive Saturday, May 29, just after 1:30 p.m. to check on the welfare of the occupant, police said.

The body was found when officers searched the home.

Police said Friday the investigation continues, but the scene on Cardiff Drive has been released by investigators.

Amaral said no more information about the incident is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the criminal investigation division at 519-344-8861, ext. 5300, or Sarnia Lambton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.