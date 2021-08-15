The number of COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton increased again Sunday.

Another three cases were reported by Lambton public health, bringing the total in Lambton since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to 3,653.

Aug. 15: Three more COVID-19 cases reported

The number of cases considered resolved increased one, to 3,574, and the number of active cases rose by two, to 11.

At least 689 of the confirmed cases have been linked to variants of concern.

There remained zero active outbreaks in the community.

The number of COVID-19 deaths to date in Lambton remained 68.

Bluewater Health reported one patient in hospital with confirmed COVID-19.

More than 168,700 vaccine doses have been administered in Lambton, the health unit said this week.

More than 76 per cent of adults in Lambton had received at least one dose and nearly 70 per cent were fully vaccinated.

About 23 per cent of youth had received at least one dose and 18 per cent were fully vaccinated. The youth percentages include children under 12, who are not eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.