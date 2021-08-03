Aug. 3: One new COVID-19 case reported in Sarnia area

Lambton public health reported one new local COVID-19 case Tuesday.

It was the first new local case in several days and took the total number of Sarnia-area cases since the pandemic began to 3,639, the public health agency said.

Aug. 3: One new COVID-19 case reported in Sarnia area

The number of active local cases was down two to five since the agency last reported on Sunday.

The number of local deaths was unchanged at 68 and there were no local outbreaks reported.

The number of local cases considered to be resolved since the pandemic began was 3,568.

Bluewater Health reported Tuesday there were no COVID-19 patients in local hospital.