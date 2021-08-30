Aug. 30: Another COVID-19 case reported in Sarnia-Lambton

One more COVID-19 case has been reported in Sarnia-Lambton.

The total number of cases reported to date was 3,689, Lambton public health officials said Monday.

The number of active cases also increased one, to 18.

There remained 3,602 resolved cases locally.

There have been 69 local deaths from COVID-19.

There remained no active outbreaks in the community.

Bluewater Health reported zero patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19 Monday.

More than 72 per cent of the adult population and more than 19 per cent of the youth population had been fully vaccinated as of Aug. 25, public health reported.

The numbers of adults and youth with at least one dose were 77.7 per cent and 23.3 per cent respectively.