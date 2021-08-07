Aug. 7: No new COVID-19 cases reported in Sarnia area

Paul Morden
Aug 07, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Lambton Public Health office in Point Edward. Photo by File photo /The Observer

No new local COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday by Lambton Public Health.

The number of active local cases remained at three.

There have been 3,641 local cases since the pandemic began and 3,570 are considered to be resolved.

There have been 68 local deaths. That number remained unchanged Saturday.

The public health agency is offering immunization clinics Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the arena in Point Edward. It’s open for drop-ins or appointments made through the agency’s website, lambtonpublichealth.ca.

A drop-in only immunization clinic is set for Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Brooke-Alvinston arena, 3310 Walnut St., in Alvinston.

