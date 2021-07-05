New bear sightings reported in Camlachie
A spate of recent bear sightings in more than a dozen locations in Lambton County are now believed to be two separate animals, provincial officials say.
Following a mid-June report of a total of 16 bear sightings over the previous two weeks in locations around Lambton Shores, Ontario’s Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said there have been six additional reports in the community between June 17 and 30, plus two reports on June 20 in the Camlachie area of Plympton-Wyoming.
“The ministry believes these could be two different bears as reports have detailed two unique size descriptions during the same time period,” ministry spokesperson Dino Alic said in an email. “The ministry continues to monitor the situation and advise residents on strategies to manage attractants to reduce the potential for human-bear conflicts.”
When bears can’t gain access to non-natural foods, such as garbage or birdfeeders, they won’t remain in an area, the ministry said.
Alic said the ministry also has the ability to trap and move problem bears when all other means of preventing conflicts with residents have proven unsuccessful.
“The ministry is continually monitoring and assessing the situation in the Lambton Shores area, and trapping and relocation is not appropriate at this time,” Alic said.
The ministry said it encourages residents to report sightings to the BearWise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.
Earlier in June, bears were spotted in Ipperwash Beach, Port Franks and Grand Bend. All of these sightings involved enticements such as garbage and bird feeders, so residents were advised to remove those items, as well as any ripe fruit from trees and the ground.
Additional information about bears in Ontario can be found online at www.ontario.ca/page/prevent-bear-encounters-bear-wise.
While the bears roam the area, the Lambton Heritage Museum in Lambton Shores has launched a new Name The Bear contest on its Facebook page.
“The black bear came to our area at an emotionally difficult time as people across Canada struggle with the discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential school sites,” said museum curator-supervisor Dana Thorne.
She said some participants have said it is “a spirit bear that has come to our area to promote healing and give people strength.”
Most of the suggestions posted to the museum’s Facebook page have been in the language of local First Nations, Thorne said.
“The response has been incredible so far and our community reflects an appreciation and respect for this majestic animal,” she said.
The Name the Bear contest closes July 16 and the winner will be named July 23.
Prizes include a guided tour of Nnigiiwemin – We Are Going Home, a summer exhibition at the museum co-curated by Summer Bressette and Monica Virtue, exploring the relationship between colonialism and the loss of land by the Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, as well as original artwork by Jeffrey “Red” George and a family pass to the museum.
The Lambton County bears aren’t the only Southwestern Ontario sightings in recent years. There were bear sightings in both London and Goderich in June 2020.
At that time, the ministry said some young male black bears will travel more than 200 kilometres in search of a home, but bear sightings this far south in Ontario are rare, averaging one or two every couple of years.
A Sarnia woman reported a bear sighting near the city in May 2019 and several were reported during the summer of 2016 in Lambton Shores, Enniskillen Township and St. Clair Township.
