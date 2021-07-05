A spate of recent bear sightings in more than a dozen locations in Lambton County are now believed to be two separate animals, provincial officials say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Following a mid-June report of a total of 16 bear sightings over the previous two weeks in locations around Lambton Shores, Ontario’s Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said there have been six additional reports in the community between June 17 and 30, plus two reports on June 20 in the Camlachie area of Plympton-Wyoming.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New bear sightings reported in Camlachie Back to video

“The ministry believes these could be two different bears as reports have detailed two unique size descriptions during the same time period,” ministry spokesperson Dino Alic said in an email. “The ministry continues to monitor the situation and advise residents on strategies to manage attractants to reduce the potential for human-bear conflicts.”

When bears can’t gain access to non-natural foods, such as garbage or birdfeeders, they won’t remain in an area, the ministry said.

Alic said the ministry also has the ability to trap and move problem bears when all other means of preventing conflicts with residents have proven unsuccessful.

“The ministry is continually monitoring and assessing the situation in the Lambton Shores area, and trapping and relocation is not appropriate at this time,” Alic said.

The ministry said it encourages residents to report sightings to the BearWise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.

Earlier in June, bears were spotted in Ipperwash Beach, Port Franks and Grand Bend. All of these sightings involved enticements such as garbage and bird feeders, so residents were advised to remove those items, as well as any ripe fruit from trees and the ground.