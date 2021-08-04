Big Drop a big win for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Sarnia-Lambton

There was no hole-in-one at Wednesday’s Big Drop fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sarnia-Lambton, but there was a winner.

A ball assigned to Phil Lasek ended up just 25 centimetres from the hole on a green at the Greystone Golf Course after a crane donated by Mammoet Canada dropped 1,530 golf balls from several metres in the air.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Participants could buy a ball, and a chance at the $2,500 prize, for $5 in the fundraiser the agency held for the first time last year when it was looking for alternative ways to attract donations during the pandemic that disrupted many traditional, in-person events.

“We had to come up with something that people could do that was fun and people didn’t have to be here to win,” said executive director Kaylen Burgess. “It was something new. It was something different.”

While this year’s drop didn’t sell out all 2,500 balls available, it was still a “great turnout and a great fundraiser for the agency,” Burgess said.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

Shell was the lead sponsor and donated the $2,500 prize, she said.

The drop was held on the same day as a kids’ golf tournament by the agency that saw the number of foursomes grow from nine last year to 19 this year, she said.

“The whole event brought in about $16,000,” Burgess said.

Several people watched as the crane dropped the balls that spread out across the green. The cup was surrounded up balls but remained empty when everything stopped rolling.

Photo by Paul Morden / The Observer

“Last year, we had quite a few balls go into the hole so we had to bring the crane back up and re-drop,” Burgess said.

The agency has been doing well during the pandemic with the number of one-to-one matches locally “at an all-time high” of 98, she said.