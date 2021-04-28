Big infrastructure costs predicted for Sarnia in the coming decades







Estimates are Sarnia will spend about $31 million between 2020 and 2030 upgrading storm sewer infrastructure designed to whisk away heavy rains and help keep streets and basements from flooding. Photo by File photo / /The Observer

Estimates are Sarnia will spend about $31 million between 2020 and 2030 upgrading storm sewer infrastructure designed to whisk away heavy rains and help keep streets and basements from flooding. The average $3-million-per-year cost is largely tied to several kilometres of sewer separation work for which federal funding is helping cover some of the expense. Estimates for the 2030s are the city will spend far less – maybe $10 million, or $1 million per year – a recent report from city engineering staff says. But that's where the good news ends. In the 2040s, Sarnia taxpayers can expect to foot around $95 million to replace infrastructure built in the Second World War boom construction era, city staff say in the report. Ditto in the 2060s. The projections count on relative relief, but still big spending in the 2050s, with an estimated $75 million on storm sewer infrastructure costs over the decade, or $7.5 million per year.

Article content But instead of putting away money every year for the expected replacement costs on the 100-year lifespan of storm-sewer infrastructure, ratepayers have been pocketing the savings in lower taxes, city staff say. Sarnia overall has about $380-million worth of pipes, catch basins and other stormwater infrastructure, the report says. It’s the city’s third-most valuable infrastructure system in terms of its replacement cost. Roads, by comparison, weigh in at $700 million. Water infrastructure that connects tide to taps is estimated at $400 million, engineering and operations general manager David Jackson said. Wastewater infrastructure for sewage is also nearing the end of its life, he said. Staff are working on a report about expected investments needed for later this year. “The budget was never set up when those pipes were put in place to fund their replacement 100 years later,” said Jackson, noting some infrastructure fails earlier, some may last a bit longer. Staff recently looked at the data in the context of how Sarnia could introduce a dedicated stormwater user fee. Current stormwater infrastructure costs are funded from city wastewater fees – meaning both infrastructure systems suffer because there’s not enough money to go around, Jackson said. There’s no plan to introduce a new tax in the next two years, he added. Staff recommended against the new rate in the short term because of the economic pressures of COVID-19, and council recently voted against any new taxes until after the 2022 election.

Article content “Staff recognize that tax increases and new rates are never going to be popular and certainly recognize that during the current economic climate it’s not the right time to bring that up,” Jackson said. But the infrastructure costs aren’t going away and how to deal with them is a conversation that will need to take place, he said. “And the reality is we aren’t collecting enough money to properly fund the assets we have,” he said. “Either we have to find more money or accept a lower service level.” The argument that increases should only be tied to inflation only works if budgeting anticipates future expenses – putting aside fractions of a larger cost that’s years away – and that hasn’t happened, he said. “Part of the asset management discussion and part of the regulation as we get into it is working with council and the public to have public engagement on what is the service levels we want,” he said. Keeping taxes where they are means tradeoffs when it comes to things such as road quality, he said. “It’s a challenging discussion but important decisions that have to be made by council and the city,” he said. Average stormwater rates in other municipalities cost users around $9 per month, the recent engineering report to council says. Systems can also be set up so property owners who mitigate how much water rushes the storm sewers when heavy rains hit can get a break on fees, Jackson said. That’s especially relevant for commercial or industrial properties with large parking areas where water has nowhere to go but the sewer, he said. Green spaces can help reduce the flow. “Similar for residential homes, people can instead of having the downspout pouring onto the front lawn and towards the road, it can go to a rain barrel or those kinds of things,” he said. Two years ago, the value of city assets in poor condition and in need of repair was pegged at $424 million. A dedicated percentage of water and sewer rates per year has been earmarked to help start addressing the backlog, but the backlog has also grown with inflation, Jackson said. An update on the backlog is expected later this year, he said. tkula@postmedia.com

