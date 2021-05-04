Blue Water Bridge earns accessibility certification from Hansen Foundation
Buildings used by the public at the Blue Water Bridge have received accessibility certification from the Rick Hansen Foundation.
The Federal Bridge Corporation, which owns and operates the Canadian half of the twin spans over the St. Clair River, said the assessment by the foundation is backed by the Canadian Standards Association and measures facilities against standards for effective accessibility, grades their level of accessibility and provides information on how it can be improved.
The British Columbia-based foundation, formed in 1988 following Hansen’s 34-country and 40,000-kilometre Man in Motion wheelchair marathon, raises awareness and money for spinal cord injury research and care, as well as offering a national rating system that measures and certifies the level of meaningful access of buildings and sites.
Natalie Kinloch, CEO of the bridge corporation, said in a news release it is “committed to providing all Canadians with access at this important border crossing, as well as being an employer of choice for people with disabilities who can contribute to our ongoing success.”
The corporation said the Blue Water Bridge, which connects Ontario and Michigan, is the first land border crossing to be certified under the program.
“It’s special for us,” said bridge spokesperson Todd Kealey. “We look at it as something distinctive . . . and essentially, at the end of day, necessary in the modern world.”
The assessment involved the main office building at the bridge plaza, the Ontario tourist information centre building next to Highway 402 and the Canada Border Services Agency secondary inspection building, Kealey said.
The assessment also provided the corporation with “a lot of pointers” about steps it can take at its maintenance building to make it more accessible for employees, he said.
Kealey said the corporation will pursue those recommendations.
There are currently more than 750 certified sites, according to the foundation’s website.
