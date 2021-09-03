Bluewater Health announces stricter vaccination policy
Bluewater Health is adopting a stricter vaccination policy for staff, professional staff and volunteers.
Article content
In a little more than eight weeks, people will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to work at Sarnia-Lambton hospitals.
Advertisement
Article content
Bluewater Health Friday announced it’s setting a stricter standard, upping the ante after last month announcing a policy in line with provincial requirements for vaccination or regular testing at Sarnia and Petrolia hospitals. Violations of the more rigorous policy could mean unpaid leave, revocation of privileges or termination.
Bluewater Health announces stricter vaccination policy Back to video
The original policy starts Sept. 7 and will be enforced in the interim until the new policy – details are still being crafted, officials said – comes into effect Oct. 31.
“We want to be fair, we want to do everything possible to ensure fairness,” Bluewater Health president and CEO Mike Lapaine said about coming out with the stricter policy announcement now, giving more than the necessary six-weeks time for full vaccination.
“But I think the bottom line is we expect people working in acute care hospitals, and I think the public does too, to be fully vaccinated,” he said.
The reason is to protect staff, patients and the community, he said, noting volunteers, students and contractors will be subject to the same standard while medical and Human Rights Code exemptions will be made when necessary.
There’s been no break for hospital workers who’ve had a busy summer, despite a lull in COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton after a busy third wave, he said.
Meanwhile, indications are a fourth wave is on the way, he added.
“We really feel we have to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our staff so they can be there when people arrive at the hospital,” he said.
Advertisement
Article content
Similar policies have already been announced at other Ontario hospitals, and a joint statement was issued Friday by hospitals from Chatham-Kent, Leamington, Windsor and Sarnia-Lambton to announce they’re coming on board.
Bluewater Health officials said in August about 94 per cent of staff had received at least one dose and 95 per cent of physicians were fully vaccinated.
At least 80 per cent of staff have second doses, but several hundred employees haven’t yet confirmed their vaccination status, Lapaine said, noting some may have been on vacation.
“But of those we’ve heard from, we know we’re well over 80 per cent,” he said.
The hope is to be more than 90 per cent by the time all of the data comes in, he said.
Bluewater Health has nearly 2,500 staff, professional staff and volunteers, officials said in a news release, noting vaccine mandate policies are in line with recommendations from the Ontario Medical Association, the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Full policy details should be finalized in about a week, Lapaine said.
“There’s a lot of detail and a lot of nuance in a policy this complicated or potentially contentious; however, the spirit of it isn’t going to change,” he said.
Recent demonstrations outside hospitals, including Sarnia’s, against vaccine passport rules had no impact on the decision, he said.
“We believe the overall public good is best served by ensuring in an acute-care hospital, when we’re dealing with the most vulnerable and compromised patients in the community, that at a minimum all staff should be vaccinated,” he said, calling it the responsible thing to do.
Advertisement
Article content
“It’s not the only precaution we take. However, it’s a very strong precaution,” he said.
Acting Lambton medical officer of health Dr. Chris Greensmith has urged all local employers to enact mandatory vaccine policies.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Sarnia-Lambton.
Of the 3,692 cases since the pandemic began, 3615 were considered resolved and eight were still active – down from 13 Thursday.
The death toll was still 69 and there were no active outbreaks.
Bluewater Health reported no patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19.
About 73 per cent of adults and about 20 per cent of youth in Sarnia-Lambton – including children under 12 ineligible for vaccination – have been fully vaccinated, public health officials reported earlier this week.
tkula@postmedia.com