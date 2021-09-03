Bluewater Health announces stricter vaccination policy

In a little more than eight weeks, people will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to work at Sarnia-Lambton hospitals.

Bluewater Health Friday announced it’s setting a stricter standard, upping the ante after last month announcing a policy in line with provincial requirements for vaccination or regular testing at Sarnia and Petrolia hospitals. Violations of the more rigorous policy could mean unpaid leave, revocation of privileges or termination.

The original policy starts Sept. 7 and will be enforced in the interim until the new policy – details are still being crafted, officials said – comes into effect Oct. 31.

“We want to be fair, we want to do everything possible to ensure fairness,” Bluewater Health president and CEO Mike Lapaine said about coming out with the stricter policy announcement now, giving more than the necessary six-weeks time for full vaccination.

“But I think the bottom line is we expect people working in acute care hospitals, and I think the public does too, to be fully vaccinated,” he said.

The reason is to protect staff, patients and the community, he said, noting volunteers, students and contractors will be subject to the same standard while medical and Human Rights Code exemptions will be made when necessary.

There’s been no break for hospital workers who’ve had a busy summer, despite a lull in COVID-19 cases in Sarnia-Lambton after a busy third wave, he said.

Meanwhile, indications are a fourth wave is on the way, he added.

“We really feel we have to do everything in our power to ensure the safety of our staff so they can be there when people arrive at the hospital,” he said.