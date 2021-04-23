Bluewater Health Foundation Dream Home winner announced
Corunna cleaned up at this year’s Bluewater Health Foundation’s Dream Home Lottery when the winners were announced Friday during a virtual event on Facebook.
Jen Verwey of Corunna won the grand prize of a furnished new house on Ernest Street in Petrolia or the option of $500,000 in cash.
Bonnie Humble, also of Corunna, won the second prize of a BMW sedan or $30,000 in cash.
Bonnie Humble, also of Corunna, won the second prize of a BMW sedan or $30,000 in cash.
“Thank you to everyone who has purchased a ticket,” foundation executive director Kathy Alexander said during the announcement. “Almost 16,000 tickets were sold this year – a record-breaking number.”
This was the 26th year for the dream home lottery that, as of 2020, had raised a total of $7.4 million.
“Every ticket purchased supports priority projects at Bluewater Health, Sarnia and Petrolia locations,” Alexander said. “This community is incredible and generous, and we’re so thankful.”
A list of all the Dream Home Lottery winners is posted on the foundation’s website, www.bwhfdreamhome.com.