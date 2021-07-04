Bluewater Health's reputation has improved: survey

Public opinion about Bluewater Health is significantly better than it was 14 years ago, according to a Leger survey.

The 400-resident telephone survey completed between March 16 and April 1, found 78 per cent of those polled had a good opinion of Sarnia’s hospital.

Fewer, about 51 per cent, had a good opinion of Petrolia’s Charlotte Eleanor Englehart Hospital – Bluewater Health includes both hospitals – but that was more an issue of people not knowing about Petrolia’s hospital than having negative opinions, pollsters wrote in a report recently presented to Bluewater Health’s board of directors.

Just two per cent had a bad opinion about the Petrolia hospital, while 18 per cent didn’t know it well enough to respond, and 29 per cent polled said they didn’t know it at all, Leger’s report says.

The Ontario benchmark for good opinion in similar polls for other hospitals is 64 per cent, pollsters said.

Results of the Sarnia-Lambton poll are considered accurate to plus or minus 4.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The last time a similar public opinion poll was conducted in the community for Bluewater Health was 2007, around the time a provincial appointee was investigating Bluewater Health after doctors, nurses and community members voiced concerns about its operation, hospital group official said in a news release.

Several senior brass resigned and a 30-page report was issued with recommendations aimed at improving governance, management and clinical operations.

In the 2007 POLLARA Strategic Opinion and Market Research poll – prior to the provincially-appointed supervisor’s report – residents rated the quality of care at Bluewater Health 5.8 out of 10, and 61 per cent of residents surveyed at the time believed quality of care in the community had worsened, Bluewater Health officials said.